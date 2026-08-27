dtic to host a public webinar on Block Exemptions for Promotion of Exports

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition will co-host a public webinar on Block Exemptions for Promotion of Exports with the Competition Commission of South Africa on 31 August 2026.

The Block Exemption for the Promotion of Exports was promulgated by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau in terms of the Competition Act in 2025.

“The aim is to provide South African exporters with a formal legal basis to collaborate in export markets without contravening competition legislation,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

Some of the key objectives of the Webinar are to increase awareness of the exemption and its practical applications across export-oriented sectors, targeting export councils, industry associations, exporters among other critical stakeholders and to clarify what collaborative activities are permitted under the exemption. – SAnews.gov.za