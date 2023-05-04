Driving licence machine undergoes routine maintenance

The Department of Transport has reassured members of the public that the production of driving licence cards will not be affected by the routine maintenance of the card production machine.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department encouraged members of the public to continue applying for their driving licence card as normal.

The routine maintenance started on 5 April 2023 up until 19 April 2023.

Thereafter, the technical team encountered a technical breakdown, which requires a replacement of a critical part from the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

“It is anticipated that the resumption of card production shall commence within the next two to three weeks,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za