Driehoek tragedy: Fourth child passes on

Monday, February 4, 2019

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed the passing away of a fourth child from the Hoerskool Driehoek tragedy.

The fourth child died on Saturday at a local hospital.

“His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries,” said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona on Sunday.

The school leadership visited the family on Sunday morning to pay their respects.

On Friday morning a bridge, which connected two buildings, collapsed and trapped several learners. Three learners died and 23 were injured and are recovering in hospital.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the school after the incident, closed the school until further notice while investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway.

On Saturday, the President, who conveyed his condolences to the affected families, described the death of three learners at the Vanderbijlpark high school as a tragedy that ‘touches all South Africans’.

The President called on the people of the Vaal and the country to come together as one to support the Driehoek school community in this hour of mourning.

In a statement, government urged the public to always ensure the safety of children wherever they are, be it schools, churches or play grounds.

Mabona said more information on the memorial service and funeral will be communicated in due course.  – SAnews.gov.za

