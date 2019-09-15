Draft your will for free during National Wills Week

Members of the public have been urged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their wills drafted for free during National Wills Week.

During National Wills Week 2019, which takes place from 16 to 20 September, legal practitioners will draft and offer legal advice at no cost to the public.

The services are offered through a partnership with Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA), the Law Society of South Africa and the Justice and Constitutional Development Department.

“One of the greatest risks of not having a legitimate will in place is the often nasty family in-fighting over the inheritance of assets, particularly family homes.

“Legal Aid SA urges all South African citizens and non-citizens to utilise their over 150 participating attorneys during this week to draft wills at no cost and ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes,” Legal Aid SA said in a statement.

Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will set up information stalls and service desks at various courts, Master’s Offices and other community venues in all nine provinces to assist with the drafting and completing of basic wills.

Furthermore, Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will also address community members on the administration of deceased estates and why it is important to have a will.

According to the statistics from the Department of Justice, the 2018 National Wills Week campaign saw free wills drafted and estate advice given to 4 555 people across the country. This was supported by a strong social media awareness campaign which reached 340 754 users nationwide with important information to consider when thinking of estate planning.

The schedule of all the locations where National Wills Week activities will be conducted is as follows:

Province Date Time Venue Gauteng 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Tsakani Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Newlands Magistrate Court 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Atteridgeville Magistrate Court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Westonaria Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 10h00 - 12h30 Department of Minerals, Pretoria 18 Sep 2019 10h00 - 12h30 DoJ&CD, Pretoria North West 15 Sep 2019 09:00 – 13h00 Mahikeng Methodist Church 16 Sep 2019 09:00 – 13h00 Zeerust Masters Office 17 Sep 2019 09:00 - 15:00 Mogwase Masters Office 18 Sep 2019 09:00 - 15:00 Rustenburg Masters Office 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15:00 Klerksdorp Magistrate Court 19 Sep 2019 09:00 - 15:00 Potchefstroom Taxi Rank 20 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Mafikeng Masters Office 20 Sep 2019 09:00 – 15:00 Ganyesa Community Hall Mpumalanga 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Nelspruit Masters Office 17 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Thulamahashe Magistrate court 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Graskop magistrate court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Lydenburg Magistrate court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Bushbuckridge Magistrate Court 20 Sep 2019 10h00 – 13h00 Middleburg Magistrate Office Limpopo 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Polokwane, Seshego Police station 17 Sep 2019 10h00 – 13h00 Mahlwelereng Shopping Mall 18 Sep 2019 10h00 – 13h00 Burgers Fort Taxi Rank 19 Sep 2019 10h00 – 13h00 Bochum Taxi Rank 20 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Thohoyandou, Tswinga Community Hall Free State 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Warden Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Reitz Magistrate Court 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Fouriesburg Magistrate Court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Hoopstad Magistrate Court 20 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h30 Odendalsrus Magistrate Court KwaZulu-Natal 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 13h00 Pietermaritzburg Masters Office 16 Sep 2019 09:00 – 15:00 Amajuba District Municipality 16 Sep 2019 09:00 – 13:00 Durban High Court Eastern Cape 16 Sep 2019 08h30 – 13h00 Grahamstown Magistrate Court 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Tsolo Magistrate Court 16 Sep 2019 09:00 – 13:00 Mthatha Taxi Rank 17 Sep 2019 10:00 - 14:30 Aliwal North Taxi Rank 17 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Comfimvaba Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 08h30 – 13h00 Port Elizabeth, George Both Hall 18 Sep 2019 08h30 – 13h00 Bethelsdorp, Weiss Memorial Church 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Aliwal North Magistrate Court 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Dutywa Magistrate Court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Mount Frere Magistrate Court 20 Sep 2019 09h00 – 14h30 Mthatha Magistrate Court Northern Cape 16 Sep 2019 10h00 – 15h00 Kimberley Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 10h00 – 15h00 Diamond Pavilion Mall 18 Sep 2019 10h00 – 15h00 Galeshewe Magistrate Mall 19 Sep 2019 10h00 – 15h00 North Cape Mall 20 Sep 2019 10h00 – 13h00 Floors, Aldersgate Methodist Church 20 Sep 2019 10h00 - 12h30 Statistics South Africa Office, Kimberley Western Cape 16 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Blue downs Magistrate Court 17 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Somerset West Magistrate Court 18 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Malmesbury Magistrate Court 19 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Athlone Magistrate Court 20 Sep 2019 09h00 – 15h00 Cape Town Magistrate Court

- SAnews.gov.za