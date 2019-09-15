Draft your will for free during National Wills Week
Members of the public have been urged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their wills drafted for free during National Wills Week.
During National Wills Week 2019, which takes place from 16 to 20 September, legal practitioners will draft and offer legal advice at no cost to the public.
The services are offered through a partnership with Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA), the Law Society of South Africa and the Justice and Constitutional Development Department.
“One of the greatest risks of not having a legitimate will in place is the often nasty family in-fighting over the inheritance of assets, particularly family homes.
“Legal Aid SA urges all South African citizens and non-citizens to utilise their over 150 participating attorneys during this week to draft wills at no cost and ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes,” Legal Aid SA said in a statement.
Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will set up information stalls and service desks at various courts, Master’s Offices and other community venues in all nine provinces to assist with the drafting and completing of basic wills.
Furthermore, Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will also address community members on the administration of deceased estates and why it is important to have a will.
According to the statistics from the Department of Justice, the 2018 National Wills Week campaign saw free wills drafted and estate advice given to 4 555 people across the country. This was supported by a strong social media awareness campaign which reached 340 754 users nationwide with important information to consider when thinking of estate planning.
The schedule of all the locations where National Wills Week activities will be conducted is as follows:
|
Province
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Gauteng
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Tsakani Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Newlands Magistrate Court
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Atteridgeville Magistrate Court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Westonaria Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
10h00 - 12h30
|
Department of Minerals, Pretoria
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
10h00 - 12h30
|
DoJ&CD, Pretoria
|
North West
|
15 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 13h00
|
Mahikeng Methodist Church
|
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 13h00
|
Zeerust Masters Office
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09:00 - 15:00
|
Mogwase Masters Office
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09:00 - 15:00
|
Rustenburg Masters Office
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15:00
|
Klerksdorp Magistrate Court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09:00 - 15:00
|
Potchefstroom Taxi Rank
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Mafikeng Masters Office
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 15:00
|
Ganyesa Community Hall
|
Mpumalanga
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Nelspruit Masters Office
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Thulamahashe Magistrate court
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Graskop magistrate court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Lydenburg Magistrate court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Bushbuckridge Magistrate Court
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 13h00
|
Middleburg Magistrate Office
|
Limpopo
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Polokwane, Seshego Police station
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 13h00
|
Mahlwelereng Shopping Mall
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 13h00
|
Burgers Fort Taxi Rank
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 13h00
|
Bochum Taxi Rank
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Thohoyandou, Tswinga Community Hall
|
Free State
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Warden Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Reitz Magistrate Court
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Fouriesburg Magistrate Court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Hoopstad Magistrate Court
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h30
|
Odendalsrus Magistrate Court
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 13h00
|
Pietermaritzburg Masters Office
|
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 15:00
|
Amajuba District Municipality
|
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 13:00
|
Durban High Court
|
Eastern Cape
|
16 Sep 2019
|
08h30 – 13h00
|
Grahamstown Magistrate Court
|
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Tsolo Magistrate Court
|
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09:00 – 13:00
|
Mthatha Taxi Rank
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
10:00 - 14:30
|
Aliwal North Taxi Rank
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Comfimvaba Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
08h30 – 13h00
|
Port Elizabeth, George Both Hall
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
08h30 – 13h00
|
Bethelsdorp, Weiss Memorial Church
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Aliwal North Magistrate Court
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Dutywa Magistrate Court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Mount Frere Magistrate Court
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 14h30
|
Mthatha Magistrate Court
|
Northern Cape
|
16 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 15h00
|
Kimberley Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 15h00
|
Diamond Pavilion Mall
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 15h00
|
Galeshewe Magistrate Mall
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 15h00
|
North Cape Mall
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
10h00 – 13h00
|
Floors, Aldersgate Methodist Church
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
10h00 - 12h30
|
Statistics South Africa Office, Kimberley
|
Western Cape
|
16 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Blue downs Magistrate Court
|
|
17 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Somerset West Magistrate Court
|
|
18 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Malmesbury Magistrate Court
|
|
19 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Athlone Magistrate Court
|
|
20 Sep 2019
|
09h00 – 15h00
|
Cape Town Magistrate Court
- SAnews.gov.za