Dr Thobane becomes first Black woman CRIMSA President

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

University of South Africa (Unisa) senior lecturer in the College of Law, Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane, has been elected as President of the Criminological Society of South Africa (CRIMSA).

CRIMSA is a locally and internationally recognised, interdisciplinary professional society, promoting theoretical and applied criminology and related disciplines in Africa and further afield.

Thobane, the first Black woman to hold this position, will serve a three-year term as the president of the society.

In her acceptance speech, Thobane said during her three-year tenure, she will ensure that CRIMSA transforms in its most authentic sense.

“As the president of a diverse and interdisciplinary society, I will continue to grow African leadership and African scholarship that works towards a common goal,” Thobane said.

Thobane expressed her gratitude to the CRIMSA members for the confidence they have placed in her to lead them on the journey towards attaining transformation.

Thobane holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences: Psychology degree from the University of Pretoria (UP); BA (Honours) degrees in Criminology and Psychology from UP and UNISA, respectively.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Criminology, as well as a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy (DLitt et Phil) in Criminology. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

2835 Views
03 Mar 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

21841 Views
28 Feb 2021

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

12456 Views
10 Feb 2021

NSFAS facing funding shortfall for new students

1844 Views
08 Mar 2021

COVID-19 online vaccination registration now open for medics

22638 Views
03 Feb 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

24192 Views
18 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter