Dr Thobane becomes first Black woman CRIMSA President

University of South Africa (Unisa) senior lecturer in the College of Law, Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane, has been elected as President of the Criminological Society of South Africa (CRIMSA).

CRIMSA is a locally and internationally recognised, interdisciplinary professional society, promoting theoretical and applied criminology and related disciplines in Africa and further afield.

Thobane, the first Black woman to hold this position, will serve a three-year term as the president of the society.

In her acceptance speech, Thobane said during her three-year tenure, she will ensure that CRIMSA transforms in its most authentic sense.

“As the president of a diverse and interdisciplinary society, I will continue to grow African leadership and African scholarship that works towards a common goal,” Thobane said.

Thobane expressed her gratitude to the CRIMSA members for the confidence they have placed in her to lead them on the journey towards attaining transformation.

Thobane holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences: Psychology degree from the University of Pretoria (UP); BA (Honours) degrees in Criminology and Psychology from UP and UNISA, respectively.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Criminology, as well as a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy (DLitt et Phil) in Criminology. – SAnews.gov.za