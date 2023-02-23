DPWI welcomes budget increase for infrastructure projects

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister, Patricia de Lille, says she welcomes the increase in investment for much needed infrastructure projects especially the Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) which were gazetted in July 2020 in line with the Infrastructure Development Act of 2014.

Minister Godongwana in his Budget Speech on Wednesday said infrastructure investments lay the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth and that they address supply-side constraints and expand access to basic services.

The Minister said the public sector is projected to spend R903 billion on infrastructure over the medium-term.

In a statement, De Lille said a number of the projects have been completed such as various road projects in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo. Housing projects in Gauteng and many other projects are in construction and procurement phases.

“I gazetted the 62 projects as Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) in July 2020 as these projects hold significant value in terms of growing our economy and our country’s development needs,” De Lille said.

De Lille said in June 2020, Cabinet approved the Infrastructure Investment Plan, a credible pipeline of 62 projects from all three spheres of government, state-owned entities and the private sector.

“We welcome the support and investment into these important projects as the Infrastructure Investment Plan is an integral part of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2020 in which infrastructure development was identified as the flywheel to economic growth,” De Lille said.

De Lille said she will continue visiting more strategic projects in the coming weeks and months, starting with handing over the latest Welisizwe Rural Bridge which has been completed in Esigodini in KwaZulu Natal.

According to De Lille, a number of bridges have been installed for communities in need since last year.

“I remain more committed than ever in this important portfolio to continue driving infrastructure delivery and investment as infrastructure investment ensures that our communities have the basic services they need and plays an important role in our economic growth and job creation,” De Lille said.

Minister Godongwana highlighted some of the SIPs such as:

• Phase 2 of the Welisizwe Rural Bridges programme breaks ground in April this year. It plans to install 96 bridges annually to enable rural communities in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and North West to safely access schools and workplaces. R3.8 billion is allocated for the programme over the medium term.

• The construction of enabling bulk infrastructure, such as roads and water components for the Lufhereng Mixed-Use Development in Gauteng, begins in June 2023. It will support the development of 31 000 mixed housing units.

• Access roads for the Mzimvubu Water Project are nearing completion. The construction of the Ntabelanga Dam will begin later this year. Additional funding during the next financial year may be required to ramp up implementation.

• Site establishment for the Clanwilliam Dam project is completed. All surface works and 15% of all concrete works will be completed by the end of this year. – SAnews.gov.za