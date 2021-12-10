DPWI sets record straight on SAPS accommodation

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has set the record straight with regard to the accommodation of the South African Police Service (SAPS) members in safe houses and official SAPS housing in the Western Cape.

“We would like to categorically deny that the DPWI is involved in the eviction of SAPS members in these state houses,” the Department Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is the custodian of the subject properties, however, the properties are allocated to the South African Police Services (SAPS), whereby the management of the properties resides with the SAPS.

The management entails the allocation of properties to its officials in line with SAPS’ own internal processes and policies for the purposes of official accommodation.

In 2018 and 2019 respectively, SAPS approached and requested the department to commission Comparable Market Analysis (CMA’s) on a number of properties occupied by their officials for housing purposes.

The department complied and submitted the comparable market analysis reports.

“If SAPS members were notified of rental increases then this was effected by SAPS management on their own volition and as part of their own internal processes.

“The DPWI did not implement any rental increases on the properties managed by the SAPS. This is also an administrative matter which Minister Patricia de Lille is not involved in,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za