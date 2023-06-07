DPWI to host Izimbizo in Mpumalanga

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts will on Thursday embark on an Imbizo to three District Municipalities in Mpumalanga.

The three districts are: Ehlanzeni, Gert Sibande and Nkangala. The Deputy Minister will be joined by the Mayors of these district municipalities.

The Imbizo aims to fast track service delivery and mitigate challenges that the community members and country at large are grappling with, such as the high unemployment rate, neglect and vandalism of government infrastructure, rising poverty levels and inadequate delivery of basic services.

The Imbizo will entail patching of potholes on roads, cleaning of various municipal parks and disability centres, picking up of litter and planting of trees. – SAnews.gov.za