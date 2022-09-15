DPSA to unveil revised Batho Pele strategy

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Dr Chana Pilane-Majake will on Friday host an Indaba to unveil the revised Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy as part of activities for the Integrated Public Service Month.

The revised Batho Pele Strategy is a service delivery framework that seeks to reignite the culture of servitude within the public service and inspire public servants to uphold the principles of Batho Pele.

This year’s IPSM focuses on bringing the strategy to life, to reignite and re-inforce the Batho Pele principles and the Public Service Charter to public servants to be service-oriented, strive for excellence in service delivery and commit to continuous service delivery improvement.

The revised framework is adopted in an endeavor to bring a re-engineered Batho Pele Programme back to the public domain to secure maximum benefits for the citizens in line with its original goal.

Commonly known as the Batho Pele policy, the White Paper on Transforming Public Service Delivery (WPTPSD) of 1997, requires public institutions to ensure that citizens’ needs become the main focus of public service delivery and that all citizens have equal access to public services of the same high quality.

The revised strategy is centred on developing, implementing and reporting on the Batho Pele standards in the public service, build social compact with society in order to rebuild public trust, enhance the Batho Pele learning and institutional development and improve redress to citizens.

These include self-introspection, open and transparent response to critical issues like professionalism, ethical conduct, commitment and patriotism and corporate ethos and values of Batho Pele by Putting People First.

The month-long programme is being held under the theme: “Batho Pele Revitalisation – walking the talk.” – SAnews.gov.za