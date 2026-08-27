DPSA launches Strengthening Ethics, Integrity and Green Governance project

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) in partnership with the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, will this afternoon officially launch the Strengthening Ethics, Integrity and Green Governance (SEIGG) project.

The launch will be led by the DPSA Acting Director-General, Willie Vukela.

“SEIGG is a five-year initiative (2025–2030) funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Cowater International, with a budget of over R50 million,” the Department of Public Service and Administration said in a statement.

“It builds on the legacy of the Strengthening Ethics and Integrity Project (SEIP), which established the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (PAEIDTAU).

“The project aims to strengthen accountability, efficiency and transparency in the public administration, focusing on combating harassment (including sexual harassment), strengthening ethics and disciplinary management, and preventing procurement corruption, with particular attention to the climate change and energy sectors,” the department said.

The launch brings together government, international partners and civil society to mark the start of the project's implementation phase and to reaffirm the shared commitment between South Africa and Canada to good governance and the fight against corruption. – SAnews.gov.za