DPSA to host Public Sector Innovation Awards

Public Service and Administration Acting Minister, Thulas Nxesi, and the Acting Executive Director of the Centre for the Public Service Innovation (CPSI) Lydia Sebokedi will today host the 20th Public Sector Innovation (PSI) Awards Ceremony.

Friday’s awards ceremony will be held at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The CPSI is an institution within the Portfolio of the Minister for Public Service and Administration, tasked with the mandate of entrenching the culture and practice of innovation in the Public Sector.

This is done through various programmes that unearth, recognise and nurture the replication of innovative solutions for improved public service.

The official ceremony will recognise and reward innovative projects submitted throughout the 2022 year-long programme which called on all government departments at national, provincial and local levels to enter solutions that address service delivery challenges through innovation for improved service delivery.

The PSI awards programme is now in its 20th year and the awards ceremony will celebrate this milestone by reflecting on the journey since its inception twenty years ago. – SAnews.gov.za