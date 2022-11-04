DPSA to host Government Capacity Review Conference

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu Natal, the National Planning Commission and KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier are set to host a three-day Government Capacity and Performance Review Conference.

The conference will take place from 7-9 November at the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

The conference is informed by the 10-year anniversary of the adoption of the National Development Plan (NDP) developed in 2012.

Chapter 13 of the NDP commits government to build its own capacity for the efficient and effective delivery of services and to close the trust deficit between the government and citizens.

The conference is centred on this commitment by government over the last 10 years through the NDP.

“It seeks to ascertain the extent to which government has manifested this commitment ten years later,” the DPSA said in a statement.

“The conference is very important in that it will assist the government to ascertain its capacity status, key areas of intervention, and how to proceed in the implementation of key aspects of the NDP,” said DPSA Director-General, Yoliswa Makhasi.

The conference brings together a variety of stakeholders working in the field of state capacity and government performance.

This includes academics from across South African universities, researchers, public servants and cabinet leaders. – SAnews.gov.za