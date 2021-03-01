Districts urged to observe changes in COVID-19 infections

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the country’s district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts being declared a hotspot.

This comes after a Cabinet decision upon recommendation of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Dlamini-Zuma, as designated under section 3 and 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday, Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the notice to move the country from Alert level 3 to Level 1 with effect from 1 March 2021, and gazetted amendments to directions relating to Alert Level 1.

“All district municipalities must, after consultation with its local municipalities in its area, alert communities within that district of the increasing number of infections that could lead to that district being declared a hotspot,” said the department in a statement.

The amendment will see industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, operate within the Alert Level 1 regulations as gazetted.

“Every person is confined to observe curfew time from midnight until 4am daily, unless a person has a permit,” read the statement.

The department said it was important to note that even as the country has moved to Level 1and economic activities will increase, the wearing of a face mask which covers the nose and mouth, still remain mandatory.

The regulations stipulate that funerals be limited to 100 persons or less.

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other, then not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and all persons maintaining a distance of one and a half metres from each other.”

In addition, night vigils or after-funeral gatherings, including "after-tears" gatherings are not allowed.

“All people attending gatherings, should endeavour to limit exposure to COVID-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations.”

The country’s 20 land borders which are fully operational, will remain as such while the 33 land borders which were closed, will remain closed. – SAnews.gov.za