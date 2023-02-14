Disciplinary hearing recommends expulsion of Nic Diederichs learner

Disciplinary proceeds relating to a Nic Diederichs High School incident in which a Grade 10 boy learner allegedly assaulted a fellow girl learner has recommended that he be expelled.

In a statement the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that disciplinary proceedings into the matter whereby the Grade 10 pupil was captured in a video that went viral on social media beating up the Grade 10 girl learner, were held on Sunday.

The video shows a girl and boy approaching the victim, and upon arrival the boy can be seen confronting the girl and as she stands, he hits the girl over the head and she falls back.

As she tries to retaliate, she is slapped numerous times on the head by the boy who was then suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

The incident took place on 31 January 2023.

“As such, the hearing resulted in a recommendation being made to our Head of Department (HOD) stating that the said learner should be expelled from the school. Accordingly, a final decision on this recommendation will be made by the HOD and same will be communicated in due course,” the GDE said in a statement on Monday.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned misconduct by learners against other learners.

“Again, we vehemently condemn all acts of misconduct by learners against other learners. Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences. We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline upon their children in and outside the school environment” Chiloane said. – SAnews.gov.za