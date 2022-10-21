DIRCO to host Diplomatic Fair

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will host the annual Diplomatic Fair on Saturday, 22 October 2022, at the Union Buildings' southern lawns in Pretoria.

The event, according to DIRCO, brings together foreign diplomatic missions accredited to South Africa to display and promote their respective countries through the arts, music and cuisine, among others.

“The Diplomatic Fair was held for the first time in 2006 and has become an important occasion on the diplomatic calendar in Pretoria, serving as a platform to promote and celebrate the unity and diversity of the world,” the department said.

The line-up of events at the event will include exhibitions and cultural performances.

Gates open at 8am and entrance is free. – SAnews.gov.za