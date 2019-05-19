DIRCO Deputy Minister urges young people to prioritise education

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule has encouraged young people to pursue careers in academia.

This after the University of Fort Hare awarded her with a Doctorate degree in Public Administration on Friday.

The title of Dr Mhaule's doctoral thesis, ‘The Implication of Teacher Development in the Improvement of Learner Achievement in the Kwa-Mhlanga sub-district of the Mpumalanga Province’, was informed by a need to improve results in Mpumalanga, where Mhaule previously served as Education MEC.

“We need academics and we encourage young people in particular to pursue academic professions. Whatever government is doing or plans to do needs research. The outcomes of their research and analyses will enable us as government to respond accordingly to the needs of our people”, said the Deputy Minister.

Mhaule said she was honoured to be part of this historic and august institution, Forth Hare, which has produced giants of the liberation struggle.

“My message to every South African is that it is possible to achieve your dreams,” she said.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers and the entire team at DIRCO have congratulated Mhaule on her achievement.

"We join your family in sharing this special day with you. Your great achievement is an inspiration to all of us. You made us all very proud,” said Sisulu.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor (who has recently achieved her own Doctorate), Basic Education Deputy Minister Enver Surty and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi. – SAnews.gov.za