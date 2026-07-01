Dignity restored as hundreds of families receive new homes

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The Department of Human Settlements, together with the Gauteng Provincial Government, has brought dignity to families of the Rand West City Local Municipality, with the handover of housing units.

The units are part of the Droogeheuwel Mega Project, which is expected to deliver some 5 906 housing opportunities upon completion.

“Today, we have come to restore your dignity. Today, all of you can lift up your house keys and say, ‘I am going to my home’.

“We are still going to come back and build sports facilities, a community hall and other facilities.

“We ask that you be the ears and eyes of government here so that others, whose homes are still to be built, can also come in. Protect each other by starting community safety organisations so that there’s no crime. Build your community here, so that your lives may continue peacefully,” Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane told the community.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the new homes represent a "worthy investment" from government into the lives of ordinary people.

“Even the title deed that we are going to give you, you can rest assured that when you pass, your children will have the home that government has given you. So, take care of the home.”

Human Settlements MEC in Gauteng, Tasneem Motara, urged the new homeowners to take pride in their property and warned that renting out the home may result in criminal prosecution.

“We are building new communities, new suburbs, new towns so take pride in your property and your community.

“Don’t rent out the house to anybody else. You are not a landlord; you are a homeowner. We are going to do inspections. If you have rented the house out, we are going to jail you because it’s illegal. You are [also] not allowed to sell this house within eight years. But even after eight years, don’t sell it. Keep it for your children. Your children and grandchild will have a proper home.

“Congratulations and we thank you for being patient,” Motara said. - SAnews.gov.za