Didiza to lead Nelson Mandela Day activities in Qunu

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, will lead activities in the Qunu Village in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, in celebration of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day.

Every year on 18 July, South Africans and the global community honour South Africa’s late former President and international icon, Nelson Mandela.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed Mandela's birthday, 18 July, as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009, in recognition of Mandela’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.

The main objective of Nelson Mandela International Day is to inspire individuals to take action to help change the world for the better and in so doing, build a global movement for good.

On the day and the entire month of July, South Africans and people all over the world are encouraged to dedicate at least 67 minutes of their time to do community work in celebration of the values and principles that Mandela fought and stood for.

The 67 minutes symbolises Madiba's years of selfless service to the people of South Africa and the world in the course of his extraordinary life. Mandela spent 67 years of his life working to build a better life for all.

The department said Didiza will lead the commemoration of 67 minutes with the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) Youth, wherein the youth will be giving back by serving in their communities, by fixing and erecting a fence at Madiba Farm and installing a new roof for the cattle shed in Qunu.

“The Minister will hand over much needed food supplies and learning material to destitute households, to bring much needed relief to the community,” the department said in a statement.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said the focus and messaging on this year’s Mandela Day will be based on promoting community and home-based gardens, supporting fruit and indigenous tree planting, and creating awareness of the intersections between food security and climate change.

“In 2022 we will be highlighting the plight of food security and climate change with the tagline, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are,” the foundation said. – SAnews.gov.za