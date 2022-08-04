Didiza condemns murder of Western Cape farmer

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has condemned the murder of Western Cape farmer, Hendrik Pistorius, whose body was found at his farm on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that the body of Pistorius, aged 53, was found in a bin at his farm in New Caledonia, Piketberg.

Didiza has condemned this “barbaric act” with the strongest contempt it deserves, and called on police to do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of this gruesome act, as soon as possible.

“The killing of farmers and farm workers has a negative impact on the agricultural sector. I wish to call for the improved relationships between farmers, farm workers, neighbouring communities and the police in order to put a stop to these senseless killings,” Didiza said.

The Minister has also conveyed her sincere and deepest condolences to the Pistorius family, friends and colleagues. – SAnews.gov.za