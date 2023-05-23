Didiza appoints new Ingonyama Trust board

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has announced the appointment of new permanent members of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust board.

In a statement, the ministry said the board consists of the Ingonyama or his nominee who is the chairperson of the board, and four members appointed by the Minister after consultation with the Ingonyama, the Premier and the Chairperson of the House of Traditional leadership in the province.

“The other four members [are] appointed by the Minister with due regard to regional interests, in consultation with the Premier, who shall consult the Ingonyama and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal,” the ministry said.

The Minister has appointed the following members to serve on the interim board:

1. INkosi Thanduyise Mzimela (Chairperson), as nominated by Ingonyama

2. Advocate Linda Zama (Vice-Chairperson)

3. INkosi Mabudu Israel Tembe

4. Dr Thandi Dlamini

5. Nomusa Zulu

6. Dandy Matamela

7. INkosi Phallang Bokang Molefe

8. INkosi Sibonelo Mkhize

9.Lisa Del Grande

The new board is appointed on a four-year term of office as members. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Ekurhuleni warns public of rising Cholera cases in Gauteng

2881 Views
22 May 2023

Revised new load shedding schedule for eThekwini residents

777 Views
23 May 2023

Load shedding stages ramped up

460 Views
23 May 2023

President Ramaphosa turns sod in Lesotho water project

269 Views
23 May 2023

Newly amended Employment Equity Act to come into effect in 2023

12781 Views
31 Aug 2022

Experts want every diarrhoea case to be treated as suspected cholera

316 Views
23 May 2023

SAnews on Twitter