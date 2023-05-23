Didiza appoints new Ingonyama Trust board

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has announced the appointment of new permanent members of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust board.

In a statement, the ministry said the board consists of the Ingonyama or his nominee who is the chairperson of the board, and four members appointed by the Minister after consultation with the Ingonyama, the Premier and the Chairperson of the House of Traditional leadership in the province.

“The other four members [are] appointed by the Minister with due regard to regional interests, in consultation with the Premier, who shall consult the Ingonyama and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal,” the ministry said.

The Minister has appointed the following members to serve on the interim board:

1. INkosi Thanduyise Mzimela (Chairperson), as nominated by Ingonyama

2. Advocate Linda Zama (Vice-Chairperson)

3. INkosi Mabudu Israel Tembe

4. Dr Thandi Dlamini

5. Nomusa Zulu

6. Dandy Matamela

7. INkosi Phallang Bokang Molefe

8. INkosi Sibonelo Mkhize

9.Lisa Del Grande

The new board is appointed on a four-year term of office as members. – SAnews.gov.za