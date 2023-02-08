Diamond lands trio in the dock

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Three suspects, including a police officer were on Monday arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation for dealing in an unpolished diamond in Mahikeng.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the trio was arrested during a buy and bust operation after they allegedly sold an uncut diamond and accepted a down payment of R20 000, for the diamond that they were allegedly selling for R100 000.

“The diamond and their vehicle used in the commission of crime were seized for further investigation,” he said.

The three foreign nationals were remanded in custody when they made their first appearance before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Tuesday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

