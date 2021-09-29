Deputy President on vaccination drive in North West

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday launch the Vooma Vaccination Weekend Campaign in the North West, Bojanala Platinum District.

According to Presidency, the campaign is heeding President Ramaphosa’s call for every Minister, Premier and Mayor to convene at least one prominent event in every district in the country to support and encourage people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus.

“This includes providing information and taking the vaccination sites into communities and homes,” the Presidency said.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will also lead the “Return to Play – It’s in your Hands” of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The focus, said the Presidency, is to partner with all sectors of society to increase the rate of vaccination in the country towards ensuring that SA attains the target of reaching population immunity by 31 December 2021.

The Deputy President has been visiting different communities to encourage the public who are still hesitant towards COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated in order to reduce chances of death, serious illness and hospitalisation from contracting Coronavirus.

“This is also to ensure that we return to normality and open up the economy,” the high office said.

Mabuza will be accompanied by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mtethwa, North West Premier Bushy Maape, Health Deputy Minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Bojanala Platinum District Mayor Maria Fetsang Molosiwa. – SAnews.gov.za