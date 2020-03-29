Deputy President tests negative for COVID-19

Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Presidency said on Sunday.

“Noting the interest of the public in the status of the Deputy President Mabuza, the South African National Defence Force and the Office of the Deputy President has resolved that it is in the public interest to assure all South Africans that the Deputy President tested negative for COVID-19,” said the Presidency and the Department of Defence in a statement.

Mabuza made a call to traditional leaders and all South Africans to get tested, should they experience symptoms associated with the virus.

This includes instances where they may have recently travelled to an area with an ongoing spread of the virus, or if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy President made this call during a meeting held with traditional leaders on 24 March 2019, which commemorates the World TB Day.

He made this call having himself as a precautionary measure, tested on the advice of his physicians for having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Deputy President continues to take the necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing all that is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic,” said the Presidency.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President urged South Africans to adhere to the current lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and as well as to regulations that have been prescribed by health experts.

“It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic,” Deputy President Mabuza said.

The Deputy President also thanked South Africans for the care and concern they have conveyed to him and his family. – SAnews.gov.za