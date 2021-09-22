Deputy President to ramp up vaccination drive in Mpumalanga

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on COVID-19 Vaccines, will tomorrow undertake an oversight visit to Mpumalanga.

This is to engage on strategic interventions aimed at increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccination uptake.

The vaccination rollout oversight visit, led by Mabuza, follows engagements with the Gauteng and North West provincial government structures, which were aimed at ramping up the vaccination rollout programme.

The visit by Mabuza to Mpumalanga will include members of the IMC on COVID-19 Vaccines, who will visit members of the surrounding communities within the Ehlanzeni District with the aim of encouraging them to get vaccinated.

For the past few days, South Africa has seen a 37% overall decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

Furthermore, about eight million citizens have been fully vaccinated and the country has seen the decrease of about 15% in hospitalisation.

Mpumalanga, in particular, is amongst the provinces with the lowest proportion of the adult population who are fully vaccinated.

As of 21 September 2021, the province, in particular Ehlanzeni District, has achieved just under 25% of vaccination coverage of the target population eligible for vaccination.

In this regard, Mabuza will receive updates on the status of the vaccination rollout programme in the province and also interact with various community leaders.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele; Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla; Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi; Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa. – SAnews.gov.za