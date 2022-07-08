Deputy President mourns the passing of Inkosi Xolile Ndevu

Deputy President David Mabuza has expressed sadness at the passing of Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, Ah Gcinibandla!

Inkosi Ndevu was recently elected as the Chairperson of the Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and was a member of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) from 2017 to 2021.

“The passing of Inkosi Ndevu is a significant loss to the traditional leaders' sector. Inkosi Ndevu was a true leader of the people and actively served in the structures of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, locally, to the national house,” said Mabuza.

In his capacity as the chairperson of the Task Team established to respond to issues raised by Traditional and Khoi-San leaders, Mabuza has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and the entire traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

According to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) department, Inkosi Ndevu was part of the delegation of the Eastern Cape to the NHTKL.

“He also served as the Chairperson of the Traditions and Culture Committee of the NHTKL and was very active in the cultural programmes of the House. He was a brave leader known for confronting issues with vigour without hesitation, yet very humble,” the CoGTA statement read.

The traditional leadership sector has lost one of the rare avatars of the institution that will be missed within its circles, said the department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these difficult times. We trust the family can take comfort in the knowledge that Inkosi Ndevu stood firm and courageously for ubuKhosi and traditional communities,” CoGTA added. – SAnews.gov.za