Deputy President meets with political parties on coalition governments

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has, as the leader of government business, held talks with various political parties represented in Parliament about coalition governance and putting South Africans first by catering for their needs.

The purpose of Friday’s meeting was to initiate discussions regarding the upcoming National Dialogue on Coalition Governments.

“This dialogue, scheduled to take place in July, is a direct response to questions raised in Parliament regarding the need to establish stability within coalition governments in the absence of a legislative framework,” a statement by The Presidency read.

In his response to the parliamentary question in May, Deputy President Mashatile committed to convening a national dialogue aimed at developing a framework for coalition governments.

The framework is said to serve as a foundation for constructing appropriate legislation at a later stage.

“Despite the diverse views held by the political parties, there was unanimous agreement on the necessity for a national framework that ensures coalition governments remain responsive to the needs of the people of South Africa.”

According to the Presidency, there are currently more than 60 municipalities governed by coalitions, of which some have encountered difficulties in upholding governance principles and providing essential services to the people.

The forthcoming national dialogue aims to bring together all stakeholders under a cohesive approach, ensuring that governments can continue to serve communities effectively.

Deputy President Mashatile thanked all the parties for the positive outcome of the meeting. Parties agreed to fully participate in the national dialogue.

“We appreciate the positive manner in which the political parties have engaged with us as government so that we can reach an agreement and commit ourselves to serving South Africans collectively.

“When we enter into co-governing arrangements, we must always remember that we are working toward a common goal: the realisation of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united, and prosperous nation. We can be prosperous if we work together,” he said.

The political parties, according to the statement, agreed with the general principles previously articulated by the Deputy President. These include putting people first, a commitment to ending poverty, ethical governance, building an inclusive economy, and fostering social cohesion, which should form the basis of a framework for coalitions.

The national dialogue will take place on 27 July 2023 and will include all spheres of government and parties represented in Parliament.

The forum is expected to facilitate meaningful conversations and contribute to the development of a robust framework that ensures effective coalition governance in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za