Deputy President Mashatile to lead his first World TB Day commemoration

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday lead the official commemoration of World TB Day in Rustenburg, North West.

According to the Presidency, TB remains one of the leading causes of ill health and death in South Africa, while patients face the challenge of not finishing treatment.

The World TB Day commemoration was designated for March 24 every year to create awareness about the health, social and economic impact of TB locally and around the globe.

South Africa remains among the nations hardest hit by TB.

This year’s theme for World TB Day is: 'Yes! You and I Can End TB' and it is a clarion call to encourage all South Africans to contribute to the national effort against TB.

The theme also emphasises the importance of being accountable as an individual and as part of a collective.

The significance of this year’s commemoration is the launch of the fifth National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs for the period 2023-2028.

This new plan, entitled 'The People’s NSP', is by far the most critical since it will be the last one ahead of Agenda 2030, where the global community committed to ending AIDS by the year 2030.

World TB Day will be preceded by policy-in-action engagements, led by the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) civil society forum,in collaboration with government and the private sector in various areas around Rustenburg.

Deputy President Mashatile is the sixth Chairperson of SANAC after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him to chair the council as part of his delegated responsibilities.

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla; North West Premier, Bushy Maape; SANAC Civil Society chairperson, Steve Letsike and the chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Forum, Mpumi Zikalala, will support the Deputy President.

The team will also be joined by representatives from development partners inclusive of United Nations agencies, US government agencies led by the US Ambassador to South Africa, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector. – SAnews.gov.za