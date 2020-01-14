Deputy President Mabuza in Juba

Deputy President David Mabuza is in Juba for consultative meetings on the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

“The main aim of the visit is to zero in on consensus from the different parties on the issue of the number of states and their boundaries. During the Consultative Meeting of Parties that took place from 1 - 4 December 2019, meaningful progress was made wherein parties moved from their original five divergent positions towards consensus on two positions, which are 23+1 and 32+ states,” said the Presidency on Monday.

Subsequent to the December 2019 Consultative Meeting of Parties, it was agreed that a follow-up meeting should be held to consolidate the emerging consensus position on the number of states.

Mabuza, in his capacity as South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, has held bilateral meetings with the guarantors to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan to mobilise for their continued support to the peace process.

“During this round of Consultative Meeting of Parties, it is envisaged that an agreement will be reached on a mechanism to amicably resolve the contentious issue of the number of states and boundaries,” the Presidency said.

The finalisation of this matter will pave a way to the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity within the current extended period ending in February 2020.

“We have returned to Juba hopeful that parties will reach an agreement on a workable mechanism to resolve the matter of states and their boundaries. More importantly, [we want] to ensure that a Transitional Government of National Unity of South Sudan is formed before the expiry of the current 100 days extension.

“Our ultimate goal with all these efforts is to ensure a peaceful South Sudan where the guns are silenced for good and where her people pursue their development,” said Mabuza. – SAnews.gov.za