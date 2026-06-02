Deputy President to engage business leaders on HIV and TB funding

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will meet private sector leaders in Johannesburg on Thursday as government seeks to strengthen partnerships aimed at addressing funding challenges in South Africa's response to HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The Deputy President, who chairs the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), will engage captains of industry under the banner of the SANAC Private Sector Forum (PSF) to explore ways of supporting the implementation of the country's National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs.

According to a joint statement issued by The Presidency and SANAC, the meeting will focus on opportunities to close funding gaps left by external donors through sustainable public-private financing models.

The engagement comes as South Africa continues to grapple with a high burden of HIV and TB despite progress in treatment and prevention programmes.

Millions of people remain affected by the diseases, while new infections continue to be recorded.

Although the National Strategic Plan provides a framework for tackling the epidemics, challenges including funding constraints, slow progress in prevention efforts and persistently high infection rates remain.

Government said the impact of HIV and TB extends beyond public health, placing significant pressure on the economy through reduced productivity, increased healthcare costs and disruptions in labour-intensive sectors.

The meeting will also mark the formal launch of the fully constituted SANAC Private Sector Forum across all nine provinces.

Organisers said the gathering would help align commitments and expectations ahead of key national and international funding processes, including current and future replenishment cycles of the Global Fund. – SAnews.gov.za