Deputy President David Mabuza convenes Special IMC on Land Reform

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, on Wednesday convened a special meeting of the IMC on Land Reform.

In a statement, The Presidency said the meeting was held to consider the proposals from consultations with stakeholders, mainly traditional and Khoi-San leaders towards a land summit.

“The meeting considered various proposals to be presented to Cabinet for consideration towards the planned land summit. These will then form the basis of the discussions at the summit,” the statement read.

The meeting also considered the date for the national land summit which will be announced when Cabinet has approved the proposal. – SAnews.gov.za

