Deputy President commends efforts in bringing stability to Macadamia Farm

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has commended efforts led by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government in bringing stability to the Macadamia Project.

Mashatile visited Imidushane Great Place in Ncera village, where he concluded his oversight visit to Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province, on Saturday.

The oversight visit forms part of government’s efforts to fast-track the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM).

During his visit at Imidushane Great Place, Mashatile met with Macadamia Project Management together with community members in the surrounding area.

The Macadamia Project initiative, which started in 2005, produces and sells nuts on the open market.

However, the project is currently facing structural and financial challenges, which affects the smooth running of the project, and the livelihoods of employees.

“Through this important consultation, I have agreed with Premier Oscar Mabuyane to work together with the project management team, with an aim to find possible solutions to address the challenges facing the Macadamia Farm,” Mashatile said.

The Deputy President also received an update on developmental priorities led by government in addressing service delivery issues affecting the surrounding communities of Ncera.

He commended progress achieved in the provision of water services to the community, and mandated the provincial government to fast-track other outstanding issues such as roads infrastructure and provision of recreational facilities.

During his visit to Buffalo City, the Deputy President had an engagement with the Local Business Forum, in the context of strengthening partnership with the private sector, to further unlock economic opportunities in sectors, including eco-tourism, oceans economy, agriculture, oil and gas, automotive and construction, among others.

The engagement with the business sector provided the opportunity for the province to unpack on Catalytic Projects developed at the district level, to unlock economic and employment opportunities in various sectors.

Buffalo City Metro currently hosts Mercedes Benz factory and together with various East London Special Economic Zones which hosts a number of investors, require a functional port to export goods to the international markets.

In this regard, the Mashatile heard that the city is engaged in efforts to optimise the functionality of the rail corridor to ensure that the cost of doing business in the province is minimised.

The Deputy President also heard that the provincial road network infrastructure is tremendously improving through ongoing cooperation with stakeholders, including the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL).

Local businesses, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) also derive dedicated packages from SANRAL's road infrastructure development projects.

“While government is seized with efforts to find lasting solutions to the energy crisis in our country, the city requires assistance in unlocking opportunities for electricity generation to cushion industries against ongoing electricity interruptions,” the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President also paid a courtesy call on King Vululwandle of the AmaRharhabe Nation at Mnqesha Great Place, to provide updates on progress achieved in addressing issues raised by Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

The visit to the AmaRharhabe Traditional Council was also aimed at strengthening the relationship between government and traditional leadership. – SAnews.gov.za