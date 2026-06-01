Deputy President calls for deeper SA-India cooperation

Monday, June 1, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged Indian business leaders and investors to work with South Africa to build industries that create jobs, advance technology and expand skills to meet the changing needs of the economy.

Addressing the South Africa-India Technology, Trade and Investment Roundtable, he underscored the importance of deeper cooperation in turning global challenges such as unilateralism, climate change and resource depletion into opportunities.

“Our collective task is therefore to transform these shared challenges into opportunities, to turn climate action into renewal, technology into empowerment, and global governance into a voice for all.

“This is the call of our time to face the limits of our planet with courage, to harness the power of innovation with wisdom, and to defend the dignity of nations with unity,” the Deputy President said on Saturday.

He said India’s globally competitive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem and South Africa’s industrial and entrepreneurial base offer strong complementarities.

To leverage the strengths of both countries, Mashatile proposed the establishment of a South Africa-India Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) Industrial Linkage Programme focused on supply-chain integration, co-production and joint market access.

"This partnership will prioritise sectors where our strengths are complementary, including agro-processing, mining beneficiation, renewable energy components, pharmaceuticals and digital services, and will move beyond trade facilitation towards true industrial cooperation.

“Critically, this collaboration must be digital by design. India’s experience in technology-enabled MSMEs, including AI and automation, offers valuable lessons as South Africa strengthens the competitiveness of its small business sector,” he said.

Mashatile also called for a shift from technology transfer to technology co-creation.

"Artificial intelligence will shape competitiveness across mining, logistics, retail and public administration. South Africa and India must be active architects of this transformation while deepening cooperation on AI ethics, governance and public trust," Mashatile said.

He urged businesses to invest in data centres, cloud infrastructure and fibre connectivity to strengthen Africa’s digital economy and enable scale under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"India already has a strong investment footprint in South Africa. We now seek to deepen this through beneficiation-led and manufacturing-focused investment, particularly in critical minerals such as platinum group metals, manganese and vanadium, as well as pharmaceuticals and renewable energy technologies," the Deputy President said.

Mashatile said South Africa could learn from India’s technical training and industrial skills to expand capacity in software engineering, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and green technologies.

"We will therefore pursue a South Africa-India Skills and Innovation Exchange, anchored in university partnerships, youth technology programmes and vocational training aligned with industry demand.

"At the same time, we see strong potential to connect our innovation hubs, from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, creating an Africa-Asia Innovation Bridge that supports start-ups, co-investment and global scaling," he said.

The Deputy President said India-affiliated Global Capability Centres in South Africa present a significant opportunity by leveraging the country’s skilled talent base and continental reach.

"To focus our collective effort, we propose three flagship outcomes from this collaboration: first, the launch of the South Africa-India SMME Industrial Linkage Programme within the next year.

"Second, the establishment of at least two joint technology or pharmaceutical manufacturing projects serving African markets. Third, the rollout of a South Africa-India Youth Technology Skills Programme targeting AI, digital services and advanced manufacturing," Mashatile said.

He said these initiatives would provide tangible platforms for partnership, investment and job creation. -SAnews.gov.za