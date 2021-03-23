Deputy President to address World TB Day commemoration

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Deputy President and Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, David Mabuza, will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the World TB Day commemoration in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The event forms part of global World TB Day activities aimed at raising public awareness about tuberculosis and efforts made to prevent and treat the disease.

This year's commemoration will be held under the theme, 'The Clock Is Ticking! Let’s Find, Treat and End TB Now!'. It is a clarion call to all South Africans to rally behind the national response to end the TB epidemic.

The event seeks to mobilise and remind everyone, including leaders of society, that the fight against TB and HIV continues, even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mabuza will be accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, SANAC sector leaders and other international partners. – SAnews.gov.za

