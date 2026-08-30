Deputy Minister Nel to officiate Women’s Month event at Constitution Hill

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister Andries Nel will officiate a high-level Women’s Month event at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Monday.

The panel discussion is organised in collaboration with the Constitution Hill Trust, the Legal Practice Council, the Commission for Gender Equality and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said the panel will bring together women leaders and delegates from across the legal sector and civil society to address persistent challenges facing women in South Africa, including gender-based violence and femicide, female unemployment, economic inequality, patriarchy and structural barriers to justice.

The event marks the culmination of the Department’s 2026 Women’s Month Programme, observed under the theme: “Empowered Women Empower the Nation.”

On 9 August 2026, South Africa marked 70 years since the historic 1956 Women’s March, when more than 20 000 women united against unjust pass laws and demonstrated courage, resilience and collective activism in the fight for freedom and equality.

Women’s Month is being commemorated under the broader Milestones of Freedom Campaign, themed: “Honouring the past, delivering the future.”

The campaign commemorates key milestones in South Africa’s democratic journey while strengthening service delivery and promoting social cohesion.

These milestones include the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprisings, the 70th anniversary of the anti-pass campaign and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

These landmark events reflect the long struggle for democracy and freedom and underscore the country’s journey toward a more inclusive and equitable society. The campaign also signals government’s commitment to building on democratic gains and accelerating service delivery to communities. – SAnews.gov.za