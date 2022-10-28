Deputy Minister concludes Social Development Month in Mpumalanga

As part of her Social Development month activities, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is today conducting various community engagements at Mawewe Tribal Council in Mgobodzi village, Mpumalanga.

Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation will handover a multimedia centre to the Mawewe Community Centre.

The twenty-seater media centre will have free connectivity for 24 months at MTN’s cost.

“The handover forms part of a longstanding Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department and the MTN SA Foundation. The centre will allow community members to have access to educational content and learning material to upgrade their computer skills,” the Department of Social Development said.

On Saturday, the Deputy Minister will commemorate International Day for Older Persons at Mawewe Community Centre.

The International Day of Older Persons is commemorated on 1 October every year and is a key opportunity to celebrate the lives of our senior citizens, while highlighting both the opportunities and the challenges that ageing presents.

“In African culture, the elderly have always been held in high esteem, and accorded special social status. They are a source of wisdom, influencing who we are, and who we aspire to be. According to Statistics South Africa’s Mid-year population estimates of 2021, about 9, 2 % (5, 51 million) of the population is 60 years or older,” the department said.

This year’s commemorations will be held under the theme “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”.

“In South Africa, families also rely on older relatives, from caring for grandchildren, to contributing much-needed income to households. Deputy Minister will host a luncheon for the older persons in Mgobodzi village, in observance of the day,” the department said.

On Sunday, Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu will attend a church service at Mgobozi Holiness Church in Mgobodzi village.

The Deputy Minister will use the opportunity to remind and encourage the Faith Bases organisation about the importance of the NPOs being compliant by submitting their documents to the NPO registrar.

The department said that this engagement is informed by a webinar the Department held two years ago, to inform NPOs about the looming deregistration for non-compliant NPOs.

October has been declared Social Development Month and annually the Department highlights key government programs that are aimed at fighting poverty and building a caring society for all. - SAnews.gov.za