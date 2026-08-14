Deputy Commissioners appointed for Competition Commission

Friday, August 14, 2026

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, has appointed two Deputy Commissioners to the Competition Commission with effect from 1 September 2026.



The Deputy Commissioners are Busikhosibakhe David Majenge and Tamara Leigh Mokoka.



“The appointments strengthen the Commission's executive leadership as it continues to advance its mandate of promoting and maintaining competition in the South African economy, protecting consumers, and supporting inclusive economic growth,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) said on Thursday.



The appointments are part of the continued work undertaken to ensure the stability of the department and its agencies by filling critical leadership positions.



“This will go a long way to enable the department to effectively deliver on industrial policy and economic growth mandates. For the Competition Commission specifically, these appointments will boost continuity of its enforcement work and ensure accountability and build institutional capacity and credibility,” Minister Tau said.



Majenge joins the executive as Deputy Commissioner following an extensive career at the Commission, where he has served as Divisional Manager of Legal Services and Chief Legal Counsel, and previously as Acting Deputy Commissioner.

He joined the Commission in 2008 as Head of Corporate Compliance, was appointed Principal Legal Counsel in 2009, and has led the Legal Services Division since 2014. He was admitted as an attorney in 2000 and holds a BProc from the University of Fort Hare and an LLM from the University of South Africa.



Tamara Leigh Mokoka brings to the role extensive experience from her tenure as Divisional Manager: Mergers and Acquisitions at the Commission, where she has led the assessment of merger transactions and contributed to the development of merger policy and practice. She holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Rhodes University, Honours in Commerce from Wits University, and a Master of Commerce in Economics, also from Wits University.



“The Deputy Commissioners will support the Commissioner in leading the Commission's investigative, enforcement, and merger review functions, and in advancing the objectives of the Competition Act,” the department said.



As an agency of the dtic, the Commission is one of the three independent statutory bodies established in terms of the Competition Act to regulate competition between firms in the market; it is the investigating and prosecuting agency in the competition regime. -SAnews.gov.za