Dept of Water and Sanitation welcomes new Director-General

The Department of Water and Sanitation has welcomed newly appointed Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips, who started on Monday.

This was after the approval of his appointment late last year by Cabinet.

Minister Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo, formally introduced him to senior managers within the department.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, Phillips is an engineer by profession with more than 20 years in senior management positions in government.

He also has expertise in service delivery improvement, public service governance and administration, infrastructure procurement and delivery management, project and programme management, as well as operations management.

The department has been without a permanent Director-General for a while leading to instability within the department and its entities.

“In separating the Ministry of Water and Sanitation from Human Settlements, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasised the need to have a dedicated focus on water and such will require a stable, efficient, and effective department,” the Minister said.

“I do not doubt that with the appointment of the new Director-General, and with the right mindset and commitment to purpose, we will be able to deliver on our mandate. Our people demand nothing less but our best. We dare not fail,” Mchunu added.

The Minister said he looked forward to working with him and the department officials in pursuit of a better life for all people. – SAnews.gov.za