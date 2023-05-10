Dept urges speeding up of projects Waterberg District

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, has urged officials in the Waterberg District Municipality to fast track water and sanitation projects in Limpopo in order to ensure access to water by communities.

Mahlobo on Tuesday participated in a multi-stakeholder water and sanitation engagement session in Mokopane, Limpopo. The platform was also used to take decisions about the implementation of water projects.

The meeting brought together representatives including traditional leaders; the Department of Water and Sanitation's provincial leadership; mayors; municipal mangers, and ward councillors from five local municipalities, which fall under Waterberg District (including Lephalale, Bela Bela, Modimolle-Mookgophong, Thabazimbi and Mokgalakwena Local Municipalities).

During the meeting, Mahlobo impressed upon municipalities to appoint contractors and service providers with technical capabilities and experience.

He said one of the reasons behind the non-completion of projects is lack of capacity, manipulation and exploitation.

“We are aware of the phenomenon of criminals who threaten to stop projects and demand 30% without doing any work. We must say no to criminality and lawlessness,” Mahlobo said.

He expressed concern over the non-functionality of water treatment works (WTW) in Waterberg District.

“There are nine WTW, with a total design capacity of 244.2 megalitres per day (Ml/d), currently producing an average of 74.5 Ml/d. The overall performance is 30.5%. There are management problems in the technical areas of the municipalities. Operations and maintenance are not done properly at our water infrastructure,” Mahlobo said.

He urged municipalities to fix sewage leaks, some of which pollute water resources.

Progress

One of the projects that came under scrutiny at the engagement session was the Olifants River Water Resource Development Programme (ORWRDP).

The project is a multibillion public-private partnership project that seeks to fast track raw and potable bulk water infrastructure to supply the Sekhukhune and Mokgalakwena Districts.

Mahlobo reported that Phases 1 and 2A (which include a bulk line from De Hoop to Steelpoort) have been completed, while Phase 2B (which includes a 70-km pipeline, three pump stations and three reservoirs from Flag Bashielo Dam to Mogalakwena) is still continuing.

He said Phase 2 of the project involves the development of additional water resource infrastructure consisting of the De Hoop Dam on the Steelpoort River and a bulk distribution system.

Mahlobo also noted the upcoming Moretele North Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which is still in getting off the ground.

“This project will be funded by department’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG),” Mahlobo said. – SAnews.gov.za