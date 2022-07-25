Dept urges parents in Limpopo to register children for 2023

Monday, July 25, 2022

The Limpopo Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has pleaded with parents and guardians to use the remaining days to register their children for admission in public schools for the year 2023. 

Applications for admission for Grade R - 11 commenced on 24 May 2022 and will close on Friday, 29 July 2022.

In a statement, the department said it will only process walk-in applications for the year 2023 for learners’ admission in public schools.

“MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya has put emphasis on a proactive approach, as it will ease the annual registration challenges faced by schools and circuits at the beginning of the year.

“The MEC is also urging parents, especially those residing in townships and villages, not to overlook schools nearer to their places of residence in favour of urban schools, as they have a common curriculum,” the department said.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said the migration of learners from village and township schools to urban schools has significantly reduced learner enrolment in most rural schools, which has led to merging and the closure of schools that do not meet the required threshold.

“The department’s focus is mainly on the lower grades (grade R and 1) and learners who are either switching schools or progressing to senior schools,” the department said read.

The department said applicants will receive feedback by the end of August 2022, while returning learners will be issued with confirmation forms in September 2022.

The department will communicate the number of all applications received and processed when the registration process is finalised. –SAnews.gov.za

 

