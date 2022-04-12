Dept opens five Vaal Dam sluice gates

The Department and Water and Sanitation will on Tuesday open five sluice gates at the Vaal Dam due to the recent downpours.

In a statement, the department said two sluice gates opened at 10am and a further three sluice gates will be opened at midday.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said as of Tuesday morning, the inflows were at 1065.67 cubic meters per second, with the Vaal, which supplies most parts of Gauteng, standing at 110.5%, while Bloemhof Dam is at 106.9%.

“There are further recommendations from the department’s hydrology experts that there be releases from Bloemhof Dam, which is downstream of the Vaal Dam.

“The discharge at the Bloemhof Dam is currently at 354.37 and will be increased to 500 cubic meters per second at 10am, and further increased to 600 cubic meters per second later today at 2pm,” Sputnik said.

Water to be released from Hazelmere Dam

In KwaZulu-Natal -- which is also at a critical level, with much localised flooding being experienced -- Ratau said a decision has been reached for Umgeni Water to release water from Hazelmere Dam, which is located to the north of Durban.

“The level in the dam has overnight reached beyond 65% and will be reduced to 53%. This is necessitated by the ongoing work to raise the dam wall. Therefore, the reduction to 53% or lower is a safety measure as work continues,” Ratau said.

Ratau warned downstream communities about the imminent increase of outflow from the dams.

“Residents are warned to steer clear of dam areas. Communities with equipment in and near the dams are asked to remove them so as to ensure that no damage is caused,” said Ratau. – SAnews.gov.za