Departments to outline service delivery plans in May

Government departments will present their Budget Votes in Parliament next month, says Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Briefing media in Pretoria on Friday, the Minister said the Budget Votes combine a review of a department’s performance during the past financial year, as well as its plans for implementing the commitments set out by the President in the State of the Nation Address.

“Cabinet calls on citizens to closely follow the budget votes to see how the respective departments will prioritise service delivery in the period ahead,” said Ntshavheni.

On 4 May 2023, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will lead an Imbizo and Service Fair in Soweto, as part of the build-up to her Budget Vote on 10 May 2023.

This event will address challenges in the Human Settlements portfolio that local residents are experiencing, as well as promote sector programmes that benefit communities from this portfolio. – SAnews.gov.za