Department urges citizens to use water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation has called on citizens to use water sparingly, as spring season begins.

“This is mainly because temperatures will begin to rise, putting a strain on the already declining dam levels, as experienced in KwaZulu-Natal. Water will not only evaporate, but the demand for water will increase. Most probably, the demand may exceed water supply,” the department said on Wednesday.

The department said decreasing dam levels, together with the spread of COVID-19, have put a strain on water management systems.

“Now more than ever, each one of us has to use every single drop of water responsibly. We are an arid country, ranking in the world’s top 30 driest countries.

“Added to this are the dire effects that climate change continues to pose on the country’s weather patterns. We need to appoint and commit ourselves as water ambassadors in the spaces we occupy,” the department said.

Last week, Human Settlements and Water Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, participated in a virtual ministerial discussion on water issues during World Water Week, where she called on citizens to value water.

Sisulu said government is doing its utmost best to ensure that all its population has water.

“This is an opportune time for all of us to start valuing water, not only in a crisis, but even beyond. As the Minister responsible for Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation... I will not rest while in this portfolio, until I see every South African, rich or poor, urban or rural, having access to clean water,” Sisulu said at the meeting.

Intermittent rains likely to bring some relief

Meanwhile, the department said the intermittent rain that fell in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western this week is likely to increase marginally dam levels that have dropped considerably since the beginning of winter.

The department’s weekly report estimated the current dam levels at 66.6%, a slight drop from last week’s 66.9%.

Since May, the country’s dam levels have dropped by 11%, which represents a one percent week-on-week slide.

However, with the arrival of spring in September, the department said dam levels are expected to soar once again when the rainfalls begin to drench major parts of the country at the end of next month.

The weekly report shows that the Free State, which has the largest volumes of water, has dropped from 78.2% to 77.6% this week, while Gauteng recorded 97.5% from 97.9% last week.

“Although dams supply the economic hub of Gauteng, the province has the smallest dams in the country that reach their capacity at the slightest rain,” the department said.

Northern Cape has dropped from 92.8% to 91.7%. However, parts of the province in the Karoo are experiencing severe dry conditions.

The heavy snow that fell in large parts of the Eastern Cape last week have stabilised the province’s dam levels as they remained at 50.7%. There were fears that the province could be plunged into a water crisis, as its levels were threatening to drop below 50%.

Dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal continue their marginal drop as they plunged from 56.7% to 56.3% this week. Currently, the Driel Barrage, which is fed by uThukela River in the Giants Castle, boasts the highest level at 98.1%, followed by Midmar Dam in the Natal Midlands at 94.2%.

However, large areas of Umkhanyakude and Zululand remain dry, with most dams hovering around 20%.

In Limpopo, dam levels have dropped slightly from 69.2% to 68.6% in the past week. Dam levels in Mopani District, consisting the towns of Tzaneen, Giyani and Greater Letaba, remain below 20% each.

Mpumalanga remains among top five provinces with sufficient water in storage, as it recorded 68.6%, while the North West occupies the middle of the table at 66.6%, although it dropped from 67.2% last week.

WC dams increase substantially

The Western Cape, which is experiencing winter rains, is the only province whose dams have increased substantially. The report estimated the province’s winter rainfall at 80.2%, a 3% rise from last week.

“The province has stored 1343.6 cubic metres (80%) of water in its reservoirs to prepare for a dry summer,” the department said.

The department has urged South Africans across the spectrum to continue saving water to sustain the country during the COVID-19 period.

“Water is believed to have played a key role in the fight against the pandemic. The department appeals to everyone to continue the practice of washing their hands with water and soap frequently to minimise infections.” – SAnews.gov.za