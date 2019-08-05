Department of Labour to conduct inspections in Brits

The farming, wholesale and retail sectors in Brits in the North West will be under the spotlight this week when labour inspectors visit the area.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services Unit will embark on a two-day blitz inspection from 6 to 7 August 2019, targeting the farming and wholesale & retail sectors.

These blitz inspections will see a number of farms and retailers being inspected to check compliance with labour laws.

The sectors were identified by the North West provincial office of Employment and Labour as some of the sectors that have challenges in terms of compliance with labour laws, thus disadvantaging employees.

The team of inspectors, other law enforcement agencies, government departments and the Madibeng Local Municipality’s representatives -- led by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi; Executive Mayor Jostina Mothibe; the Inspector General; the Chief Director of Provincial Operations (North West) and the Provincial Chief Inspector -- will visit the area to inspect and enforce compliance on labour legislations.

During the inspections, those found to be non-compliant will be brought to book.

Prior to the inspections, Nxesi will launch and hand over branded National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA) vehicles to the National Minimum Wage ambassadors.

The National Minimum Wage Act, which came into effect on 1 January 2019, is a tool to close the wage gap and to overcome poverty. – SAnews.gov.za