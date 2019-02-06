Department extends matric exam registration deadline

The Department of Basic Education has extended the registration deadline to 18 February for those who want a second chance to write matric exams.

The department has been inundated with requests from those who missed the January 31 deadline and still want to register for the mid-year exams.

“Learners who are still hoping to register for the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC) examinations or the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations need to visit their nearest district education office before 18 February to register.

“We encourage those who are interested to not leave it to the last minute to apply, as the department will not be able to accommodate another extension of the registration period due to logistical reasons,” the department said in a statement.

The examinations will be in May/June 2019 and will give learners a second chance to get their matric certificate.

“This opportunity is for those learners who had previously failed their matric or perhaps only need to write one or two subjects to quality for their matric. Learners who want to improve their results are welcome to register as well,” the department said.

Learners who had previously dropped out of school and are now over 21 need to present their Grade 9 results and they too can have a second chance opportunity to attain their matric results.

The department says there are a number of study resources made available to assist those who want to take advantage of this opportunity through the Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

More information on the programme can be found on the DBE website www.education.gov.za or from the district education offices. – SAnews.gov.za