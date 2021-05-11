Dep President Mabuza to answer questions in the National Assembly

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday appear before a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly.

The Deputy President has been asked questions related to land reform, COVID-19 vaccines as well as anti-poverty interventions among others, said the Presidency.

In response to these, the Deputy President will brief the National Assembly on the ongoing developments in pursuant of land reform to urgently respond to developmental imperatives of restorative justice, economic inclusion and social cohesion.

Deputy President Mabuza will also update members of the work done to-date in implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

On COVID-19 vaccines, the Deputy President will elaborate on the No-Fault Compensation Scheme. The scheme is aimed at providing expeditious and easy access to compensation for persons who suffer harm, loss or damage as a result of vaccine injury that may be caused by the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, specified in terms of regulations at a facility within South Africa.

On government’s efforts to alleviate poverty, the Deputy President will outline opportunities that social grants provide to ensure sustainability of anti-poverty interventions.

This includes the need for the provision of social grants to be linked to skills development and the creation of local economic development projects.

The sitting of the National Assembly is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.– SAnews.gov.za