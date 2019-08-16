Delays on Sections of Witkoppen Road

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has warned motorists of expected delays due to surface rehabilitation on sections of Witkoppen Road, in the north of Johannesburg.

“The scope of work consists of milling out the old damaged road surface and replacing it with new asphalt. The roadworks are expected to last 20 days, between 20 August and 8 September,” the department said.

The department has thanked motorists for their patience and understanding while this necessary repair work to Witkoppen Road is underway.

The following sections will be affected:

Section 1 : C/o Woodmead Drive and Maxwell Drive to Eskom Megawatt Park (Witkoppen Entrance)

Section 2: Maxwell Drive and Witkoppen Road Intersection (Megawatt Park Intersection)

Section 3: C/o Woodmead Drive and Witkoppen Road to Bowling Avenue (Netcare Sunninghill Hospital)

Section 4: Witkoppen Road and Bowling Avenue Intersection (Netcare Sunninghill Hospital)

Section 5: Netcare Sunninghill Hospital to Sunninghill Taxi Rank

Section 6: Rehabilitation of damaged lanes leading into the Witkoppen Road and Main Road Intersection

-SAnews.gov.za