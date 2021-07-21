Deadline nears for Coega Global Scholars Programme

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has reminded qualifying candidates to apply for the Coega Global Scholars Programme (CGSP) by Friday.

“The CGSP is a Talent Identification and Retention programme, which seeks to strengthen the capacity of the CDC by training at post-graduate (Master’s and PhD) level current management talent and future talent by sending them to selected Top Tier Global Universities specialising in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) and related interdisciplinary studies,” the CDC said on Wednesday.

CDC Unit Head of Human Resources, Zola Ngoma, said the programme is designed to ensure sustainable gender representation and organisational transformation.

“It seeks to ensure a 60% participation for women in the programme. The CDC would like to thank everyone who has shown interest and already submitted their applications. We would like to encourage more applicants to take advantage of this opportunity before the deadline of Friday at 5pm,” Ngoma said.

The concept of the Coega Global Scholars Programme emanates with the idea of progressively building a valuable, unique and fresh talent pool that will enable the realisation of a sustainable competitive advantage and create stakeholder value.

The programme is in line with the CDC’s vision to be the leading catalyst for championing of socio-economic development.

"The programme seeks to contribute towards socio-economic transformation, organisational and national capacity as the benefits will not only be realised by the CDC, but by all institutions that continue to enjoy the CDC’s expertise and support," the CDC said.

Interested persons are encouraged to visit the Coega website on www.coega.co.za for an application form: Document Library (coega.co.za). – SAnews.gov.za