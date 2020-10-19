Deadline looms for filing returns at SARS branches

Individual taxpayers, who wish to file their personal income tax return at a South African Revenue Service, branch have until Thursday to do so.

“The South African Revenue Service (SARS) reminds individual taxpayers, who wish to file their personal income tax return at a SARS branch, that the final day to do so is Thursday, 22 October 2020,” said SARS.

Taxpayers, who plan to file their returns at a branch, must first make an appointment to see a SARS branch consultant. This is due to COVID-19 restrictions, which are still applicable.

Taxpayers can book their appointment via the link https://tools.sars.gov.za/SARSeBooking, which is on the SARS website - www.sars.gov.za.

To assist taxpayers who file at branches, SARS has extended its branch operating hours until Thursday, 22 October.

On weekdays, SARS branches will open from 8am to 6pm.

Taxpayers can also ask a SARS agent to assist by calling 0800 117 277.

Taxpayers, who wish to file at a branch, must bring along all the relevant supporting documents such as their ID or driving licence, proof of residence, bank statement not older than three months, proof of income / pay slips / IRP5 and tax certificates.

However, taxpayers who use the electronic channel - eFiling - will have until 16 November 2020 to file their personal income tax return online.

Provisional taxpayers, who file electronically via eFiling, have until 29 January 2021. – SAnews.gov.za