Deadline to enter SADC Media Awards competition draws close

With just two days to go before the closing date, the South African media has been encouraged to submit their entries for the 2019 SADC Media Awards competition.

“To promote regional integration and cooperation, the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, among others, information, culture and sport.

These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information by following the links below:

For an entry form- https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2019%20Entry_form-English.pdf

To access the rules- https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2019_Rules_of_Competition_revised-English.pdf

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or GCIS offices marked:

SADC Media Awards Entry or SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor Government Communications

5 St Davids Place 1035 Francis Baard Street

Parktown, Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria

2193 0028

All entries must be submitted to the National Adjudication Committee not later than 28 February 2019. – SAnews.gov.za