De Lille announces managers to handle SA Tourism Board affairs

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has announced the three people appointed to manage the affairs of the SA Tourism Board following the dissolution of the previous board.

De Lille said the appointment was done in line with the Section 16 (3) (b) of the Tourism.

The three appointed people are:

- Ms Kholeka Zama - a qualified Chartered Accountant, who has worked in finance, audit and governance roles and has served as a Chief Financial Officer at several entities.

- Mr Tim Harris - a tourism and economic promotion specialist, with 20 years of global experience in destination marketing, economic policy, investment promotion and governance.

- Mr Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo, who holds a law degree from the University of the North West and a Masters in Law from Yale University. He has held various administrative and management positions at FIAT (SA) and later as Faculty Officer at University of the North West. He also served as the first Director-General of the Gauteng Provincial Government.

De Lille said she met with the interim board last week to discuss their duties and urgent work needed to stabilise SA Tourism.

“During my meeting with the interim board, Mr Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo nominated Mr Tim Harris as their chairperson. This was accepted, and this update will be gazetted in the Government Gazette of Friday, 5 May 2023,” De Lille said.

Harris wrote to the Acting CEO of SA Tourism on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 requesting a number of strategic documents and an urgent briefing from the SA Tourism executive.

“I had a fruitful and frank discussion with the interim SA Tourism Board and the Director-General of the Department of Tourism outlining key outcomes and areas we need to work on urgently to ensure that the SA Tourism Interim Board, the SA Tourism executive and the Department of Tourism can work together efficiently to grow inclusive tourism for the country.

“The interim board understands the urgency and work required to bring greater alignment in all our work and I wish them well in the duties,” De Lille said. – SAnews.gov.za